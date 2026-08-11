ABVP clashes with police in Ranchi over recruitment exam irregularities
India
Student protests in Ranchi got heated on Tuesday as ABVP members clashed with police, protesting against the alleged irregularities in the recruitment exams held by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC).
Tensions were already high after a lathi charge on students marching to the Vidhan Sabha just a day earlier.
ABVP demands cancelation of JSSC CGL
ABVP protesters gathered near the old Vidhan Sabha, demanding that the JSSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam be canceled and calling for a CBI investigation into how these exams were run.
Many feel the current recruitment process isn't fair, with some even climbing onto police vans.