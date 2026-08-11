Pakistan's Shehbaz Sharif proposes talks to end POK protests
What's the story
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has proposed dialogue to address the grievances in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (POK). The region has been witnessing protests over inflation, high electricity tariffs, and a disputed regional election process. Sharif emphasized that issues should be resolved through discussions instead of confrontation. He also hinted at the possibility of talks with the banned Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), which has been protesting for over two months.
Government stance
PML-N willing to talk with banned JAAC
Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party is likely to form the government in POK after the ongoing elections.
The party has shown a willingness to talk with JAAC, which has been banned since June.
"If there are any issues, they should be resolved by sitting at the table and through dialogue," Sharif said, hoping that talks would continue under the new government.
Protester distinction
Sharif draws line between peaceful protesters and unrest creators
Sharif has drawn a line between peaceful protesters and those allegedly trying to create unrest.
He said the government would take a different approach toward those willing to raise concerns peacefully.
"For those who want to discuss issues with peace, patience, and tolerance, the new government will provide them with this opportunity," he added.
Election unrest
Unrest in POK during 3-phase elections
The unrest in POK has intensified during the three-phase elections, marred by allegations of rigging and violence.
The first two phases were held on July 27 and August 3, with PML-N winning a majority.
The third phase was scheduled to cover four seats on Monday. However, polling in seven other constituencies has been postponed indefinitely due to ongoing unrest.
Death toll
Claims of civilian deaths, UN concern
The JAAC claims that around 400 protesters have been killed since early June, a figure disputed by Pakistan's government.
Authorities have denied civilian deaths and termed the JAAC's figures as "overly exaggerated."
Human rights groups such as Amnesty International and the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan have called for investigations into violence during protests.
The United Nations also expressed concern over POK's security situation on August 7, calling for accountability for actions against peaceful protesters.