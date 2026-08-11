Decoding Team India bowlers to claim hat-tricks in ODI cricket

Chetan Sharma became India's first ODI hat-trick taker when he dismissed Ken Rutherford, Ian Smith, and Ewen Chatfield in three consecutive deliveries against New Zealand at Nagpur during the 1987 World Cup.

His feat came in India's final group game and remains a landmark moment in the country's limited-overs history.

He finished with 3/51 figures and shared Player of Match honors with Sunil Gavaskar.