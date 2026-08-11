Air India flight that lost altitude faced multiple technical issues
What's the story
An Air India A320 aircraft, which suddenly lost altitude while flying from Phuket to Delhi last week, faced multiple technical issues. These included triple hydraulic failures and an autopilot disconnect, news agency PTI reported citing sources. The incident took place on August 4 when flight AI2379, operated by Airbus A320 VT-EXO, was cruising at a high altitude.
Technical glitches
Autopilot disconnected, hydraulic system failures mid-air
Sources revealed that the aircraft's autopilot disconnected mid-flight, forcing the co-pilot to take manual control.
Shortly after, a flight-control stall message appeared. The aircraft also experienced hydraulic system failures, which are crucial for various functions including flight controls.
Investigators will look into these failures and their potential link to the sudden altitude loss.
Investigation assistance
Probe led by AAIB with Airbus and French teams' assistance
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has classified the occurrence as a "serious incident," and the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is probing the circumstances surrounding it.
The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is leading the probe with assistance from teams at Airbus and the French aviation accident investigation agency BEA.
France's involvement is due to Airbus being headquartered there.
An Airbus spokesperson confirmed their cooperation, saying, Airbus is providing technical assistance to the relevant investigating authorities."
Incident aftermath
Incident left at least 17 injured
The incident left at least 17 passengers and crew members injured, including four cabin crew members.
Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said the turbulence lasted around five minutes, causing spinal and neck injuries to some crew members.
Passengers described a sudden drop in altitude as frightening.
One passenger recounted how she quickly secured her grandson's seatbelt during the incident and suffered rib injuries herself.
Screening update
Incident raises questions over pilots' drug tests
The incident has also raised eyebrows over the mandatory psychoactive substance screening of pilots after the flight.
While Air India confirmed regular drug testing of crew members as per regulations, it also stated full cooperation with authorities.
The DGCA said both pilots underwent mandatory screening, but the initial test of the Pilot-in-Command required further analysis.
The sample has been sent for confirmatory testing, and results are awaited.