2027 ODI World Cup: Windies fail to secure direct qualification 

West Indies currently sit at 10th in the ODI Rankings, behind Afghanistan (8th) and Bangladesh (9th).

Zimbabwe, ranked 11th, already have an automatic spot as co-hosts.

This means West Indies can't break into the top-nine bracket before the cut-off date, as per Cricinfo.

They will play India in a three-match ODI series in September-October but even winning all matches won't guarantee direct qualification for the ODI World Cup.