2027 ODI World Cup: Windies fail to secure direct qualification
What's the story
West Indies, the two-time champions of the ICC Men's ODI World Cup, have failed to secure direct qualification for the 2027 edition. The team's chances were dashed after Afghanistan's recent victory over Ireland in the 3rd ODI of the ongoing 5-match series. Under the new qualification system, co-hosts South Africa and Zimbabwe will be joined by the eight highest-ranked teams as of September 30, 2026 for direct entry into the Super 12 stage.
Ranking details
West Indies can't break into top-nine bracket
West Indies currently sit at 10th in the ODI Rankings, behind Afghanistan (8th) and Bangladesh (9th).
Zimbabwe, ranked 11th, already have an automatic spot as co-hosts.
This means West Indies can't break into the top-nine bracket before the cut-off date, as per Cricinfo.
They will play India in a three-match ODI series in September-October but even winning all matches won't guarantee direct qualification for the ODI World Cup.
Qualifier path
Top 8 teams will qualify directly
The top eight teams in the ICC ODI Rankings as of September 30, 2026 (excluding two hosts), will qualify for the World Cup.
The remaining teams, including West Indies, will have to go through a qualifier tournament.
The winner of this tournament will get direct entry into the second round of the 2027 World Cup while other top teams will play a Super Series to qualify for second round.
Historical context
Third consecutive time West Indies miss direct qualification
West Indies also failed to qualify directly for the 2019 and 2023 editions of the World Cup.
They made it through the qualifiers in 2019 but were knocked out in the 2023 qualifiers, missing out on the tournament in India.
The team has been a shadow of its former self, having to navigate qualification routes instead of securing direct spots due to their ODI rankings.
Do you know?
Qualified teams for ODI World Cup 2027
Qualifed sides for the 2027 ODI World Cup: South Africa (co-host), Zimbabwe (co-host), India, Australia, Pakistan, New Zealand, England, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh.
AFG
Afghanistan secure direct qualification for 2027 ICC ODI World Cup
Afghanistan secured their place in the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup, thanks to a thrilling win over Ireland in the 3rd ODI on Monday.
The match swung back and forth before Afghanistan emerged victorious by three wickets with 31 balls remaining.
Afghanistan became the 10th side to make it through in the 12-team 2027 ODI World Cup set to be held in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia.
The final two spots will be decided through the ten-team Qualifier and the three-team Super Series.