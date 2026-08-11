Afghanistan secure direct qualification for 2027 ICC ODI World Cup

The match was a rollercoaster ride, with Ireland putting up a strong fight.

From a comfortable position at 97 for 2, they were brought down by Gavin Hoey's brilliant leg-spin bowling.

He took four wickets for 34 runs in the middle overs, including that of opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz who scored a solid 71 runs.

Despite this setback, Afghanistan managed to stay in the game thanks to Rashid and mystery spinner AM Ghazanfar's impressive bowling spells earlier in the afternoon.