Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz hammers his 8th half-century in ODIs: Stats

Gurbaz's score of 71 came off 77 balls (4s: 3, 6s: 5).

With this effort, Gurbaz has raced to 2,139 runs from 57 ODIs at 38.19. He slammed his 8th fifty (100s: 9), as per Cricinfo.

In 7 matches versus Ireland, Gurbaz owns 455 runs at 65. He slammed his 2nd fifty (100s: 2).

In 24 away ODIs, Gurbaz has 800 runs at 34.78.