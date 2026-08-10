Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz hammers his 8th half-century in ODIs: Stats
What's the story
Afghanistan overcame Ireland in the 3rd ODI of the five-match series on Monday. The match was held at Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast. Ireland were bowled out for a paltry score of 206 in 46.3 overs. In response, the Aghan side (207/7) got past Ireland's score to take a 2-0 lead in the series. Rahmanullah Gurbaz was majestic with a 71-run knock for Afghanistan.
Knock
A solid hand from Gurbaz
Afghanistan started well with openers Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran adding 53 runs.
Gurbaz took the lead and played aggressively.
After Zadran's dismissal, Gurbaz and Sediqullah Atal put on 31 runs.
Atal and Rahmat Shah perished in quick succession before Hashmatullah Shahidi added 35 runs with Gurbaz, who was dismissed in the 29th over with Afghanistan being 149/5.
Kevin Hoey dismissed the set batter.
Runs
Gurbaz hits his 4th fifty-plus score in ODIs against Ireland
Gurbaz's score of 71 came off 77 balls (4s: 3, 6s: 5).
With this effort, Gurbaz has raced to 2,139 runs from 57 ODIs at 38.19. He slammed his 8th fifty (100s: 9), as per Cricinfo.
In 7 matches versus Ireland, Gurbaz owns 455 runs at 65. He slammed his 2nd fifty (100s: 2).
In 24 away ODIs, Gurbaz has 800 runs at 34.78.
Information
4,500 international runs from Gurbaz's blade
Gurbaz surpassed 4,500 runs for Afghanistan across formats. Playing his 147th match, the star batter now owns 4,552 runs from 150 innings at 30.55. He clocked his 21st fifty (100s: 10).