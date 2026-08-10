Afghanistan overcome Ireland in 3rd ODI, take 2-0 series lead

Ireland's batting sensation Harry Tector surpassed 2,000 runs in ODI cricket. He reached the milestone with just his third run.

Having taken just 51 innings, Tector became the fastest batter to complete 2,000 ODI runs in Ireland colors.

He went past Stirling, who needed 61 innings to get the mark.

Tector was dismissed for just 14 off 27 balls versus Afghanistan in this match.