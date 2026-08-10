Harry Tector becomes fastest Ireland batter with 2,000 ODI runs
What's the story
Ireland's batting sensation Harry Tector has gone past 2,000 runs in ODI cricket. He reached the milestone with just his third run in the third ODI against Afghanistan at the Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast. Having taken just 51 innings, Tector became the fastest batter to complete 2,000 ODI runs in Ireland colors. Here we look at his stats and records.
Career
An average of 44-plus
As mentioned, Tector took the fewest innings to complete 2,000 ODI runs for Ireland (now 2,011).
He went past Paul Stirling, who needed 61 innings to get the mark.
As per Cricinfo, Tector has an impressive average of 44.68, the highest among Irish players with over 500 ODI runs.
Overall, he became the eighth Ireland batter to reach this feat.
Career
Five tons in the format
Besides 14 fifties, Tector has clocked five tons across 56 ODI matches.
551 of his runs have come in home ODIs at 45.91.
While he has smashed 712 runs in away (home of the opposition) games at 41.88, his tally in neutral matches reads 748 runs at 46.75.
Information
Brief stay for Tector
It was not a memorable outing for Tector as he was dismissed for just 14 off 27 balls. His departure saw the home team go from 63/1 to 106/6. Though Tector tried to rescue his team, Rashid Khan disturbed his stumps in the 27th over.