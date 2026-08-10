3rd ODI: Ghazanfar, Rashid rattle Ireland with three-wicket hauls
What's the story
Ireland were bundled for just 206 in the third ODI of their five-match series against Afghanistan at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast. The home team was dented by stunning spells from Afghan spinners Rashid Khan and Allah Ghazanfar. Both bowlers made the ball talk in the middle overs and claimed three wickets each. Here we look at their spell and stats.
Match details
Stunning spells from the spin duo
Ireland were off to a fine start with skipper Paul Stirling (23) and Cade Carmichael (32) placing them at 63/1.
They were then taken aback by the Rashid- Ghazanfar storm.
The spin duo rattled the batting order, reducing the hosts to 128/8.
While Rashid claimed the vital wickets of Carmichael, Harry Tector (14), and Mark Adair (4), Ghazanfar trapped Lorcan Tucker (1), Curtis Campher (4), and Benjamin Calitz (20).
Final score
Hoey, Moondra take Ireland past 200
While Ireland were once at risk of being bundled out inside 150, Gavin Hoey and Jai Moondra took them past 200.
The two lower-order batters added 76 runs for the ninth wicket as the hosts finished at 206/10 in 46.3 overs.
While Hoey made 36 off 67 balls, Moondra made a quick-fire 33-ball 31.
Rashid
Best bowling average in ODIs
Rashid, who claimed 3/44 from 10 overs, has raced to 223 wickets from 122 ODIs (114 innings).
As per Cricinfo, his average of 19.47 is the best among bowlers with at least 150 scalps in the format (ER: 4.26).
He has clocked six four-fers besides seven five-wicket hauls.
Against Ireland, Rashid has amassed 64 scalps from 28 ODIs at 15.89.
This is the fourth-best average for a bowler with at least 50 scalps against a particular side.
Feat
Record six-fer in previous outing
Rashid bowled 7.4 overs and picked 6/34 in the second ODI.
This was the third instance of him claiming at least six wickets in an ODI.
Only Pakistan's Waqar Younis has more such hauls (5).
Rashid had previously claimed 6/43 versus Ireland and 7/18 versus West Indies (both in 2017).
Younis also happens to be the only other bowler with multiple ODI six-fers against one opponent (2 vs New Zealand).
Ghazanfar
A look at Ghazanfar's stats
Meanwhile, Ghazanfar's nine overs resulted in just 29 runs and three wickets.
Playing his 19th ODI, the spinner has raced to a total of 27 scalps at just 20.40. His economy rate is just 4.47.
The mystery spinner already has two five-wicket hauls in his short ODI career.
However, he went wicket-less in each of his previous three ODIs against the Irish team.