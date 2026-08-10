3rd ODI: Ghazanfar, Rashid rattle Ireland with three-wicket hauls

Ireland were off to a fine start with skipper Paul Stirling (23) and Cade Carmichael (32) placing them at 63/1.

They were then taken aback by the Rashid- Ghazanfar storm.

The spin duo rattled the batting order, reducing the hosts to 128/8.

While Rashid claimed the vital wickets of Carmichael, Harry Tector (14), and Mark Adair (4), Ghazanfar trapped Lorcan Tucker (1), Curtis Campher (4), and Benjamin Calitz (20).