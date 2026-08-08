Rashid Khan in elite company with ODI six-fer versus Ireland

Ireland started their chase confidently, reaching 65 for 1.

However, Afghanistan's spinners turned the game around with Rashid striking twice in quick succession to remove Andy Balbirnie and Harry Tector.

Cade Carmichael and Lorcan Tucker tried to rebuild, but their stand ended when Tucker was run out.

Carmichael followed in the next over for 62, leaving Ireland at 152/5.

The final four wickets fell for just nine runs as Rashid claimed three of them.