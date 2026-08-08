Rashid Khan claims his 7th five-wicket haul in ODIs: Stats
What's the story
Afghanistan took a 1-0 lead in the five-match ODI series against Ireland, after winning the second match by 92 runs. The first match was washed out. Batting first, Afghanistan posted a total of 299/8 at Bready, with Ibrahim Zadran scoring an impressive 84 runs. In response, Ireland was bowled out for just 207 runs in their chase of 300. Rashid Khan was brilliant and stamped his authority with 6/34 from 7.4 overs.
Bowling brilliance
Rashid Khan's 6-fer sinks Ireland
Rashid was the star of the match with his exceptional bowling performance. He picked up six wickets for just 34 runs, including four in the last seven wickets.
The Irish side struggled against Rashid's spin, losing wickets at regular intervals to fall short of their target by 92 runs.
Rashid broke a 2nd-wicket stand worth 72 runs off 55 balls by dismissing Andrew Balbirnie (36).
He then ripped apart the middle and lower order.
Numbers
3rd-best ODI figures for Afghanistan
As mentioned, Rashid bowled 7.4 overs and picked 6/34.
He now owns 220 wickets from 121 ODIs (113 innings) at an average of 19.54.
Rashid claimed his 7th five-wicket haul in ODIs. He also owns six four-fers.
As per Cricinfo, Rashid now owns the 3rd-best ODI figures for Afghanistan.
Rashid himself holds the record (7/18) and is followed by Allah Ghazanfar (6/26).
Information
61 scalps versus Ireland for Rashid
Rashid claimed his 2nd five-wicket haul against Ireland. Before this, he had managed 6/43 in Greater Noida, 2017. Overall, Rashid has amassed 61 scalps from 27 ODIs against Ireland at 15.95. He owns four four-wicket hauls.