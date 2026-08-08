Rashid Khan claims his 7th five-wicket haul in ODIs: Stats

Rashid was the star of the match with his exceptional bowling performance. He picked up six wickets for just 34 runs, including four in the last seven wickets.

The Irish side struggled against Rashid's spin, losing wickets at regular intervals to fall short of their target by 92 runs.

Rashid broke a 2nd-wicket stand worth 72 runs off 55 balls by dismissing Andrew Balbirnie (36).

He then ripped apart the middle and lower order.