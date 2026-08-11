ABVP march in Ranchi leaves 110 detained over exam leaks
About 110 ABVP members were detained in Ranchi on Tuesday while marching to the Jharkhand Assembly, pushing for action on alleged recruitment exam irregularities and a CBI probe into leaked papers.
Things got tense: some students blocked and climbed onto the police vehicle, leading to clashes.
ABVP demands JPSC and SSC cleanup
ABVP says the government is trying to silence them, claiming around 110 detentions. Their main demands? Cleanup of the Jharkhand Public Service Commission and Staff Selection Commission after repeated paper leaks.
Police used water cannons and tear gas; several protesters claimed they were injured, and 14 policemen were injured.
This protest follows weeks of student unrest since July, all calling for transparency and accountability in state recruitment exams.