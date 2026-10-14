ABVP protests at JNU over sexual harassment allegations against Akoijam
India
JNU saw protests from the ABVP student group after 11 students accused Congress MP and professor Angomcha Bimol Akoijam of sexual harassment.
The protesters called out the Congress party, urging it to speak up about the accusations, especially since JNU has already dismissed Akoijam from his post.
Angomcha Akoijam dismissed after university inquiry
Akoijam was let go following a university inquiry that recommended strict action. The vice chancellor signed off on the dismissal.
Akoijam, meanwhile, says he's being targeted unfairly and wants proof from those accusing him.
Delhi Police have also asked him to join their ongoing investigation into the case.