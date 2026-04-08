Academicians ask President Droupadi Murmu to reverse Supreme Court ban
India
51 academicians have asked President Droupadi Murmu to help reverse the Supreme Court's ban on a Class eight social science book.
The ban happened because of a subsection about corruption in the judiciary.
The academicians want the book released online, just without that one controversial section.
Academicians seek leniency for 3 educationists
The professors also want three educationists, who were penalized over the book, to be shown some leniency.
The professors also want the ban to be withdrawn and the textbook to be published online without the controversial section.