US, Iran agree to 2-week ceasefire 

United States President Donald Trump has agreed to a two-week ceasefire with Iran. The decision, he said, comes after conversations with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir. "Based on conversations with...Sharif and Munir...wherein they requested that I hold off the destructive force being sent tonight to Iran, and subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz, I agree to suspend the bombing and attack."

Ceasefire details Ceasefire depends on Iran's safe opening of Hormuz: Trump He said it will be "a double-sided CEASEFIRE." Trump announced the ceasefire on Truth Social, stating that the US had met all military objectives and was close to a definitive agreement for long-term peace in the Middle East. He called Iran's 10-point proposal a workable basis for negotiations but stipulated that the ceasefire depended on Iran's complete, immediate, and safe opening of Hormuz.

Acceptance conditions China's intervention urged Tehran to ease tensions He said almost all of the various points of past contention have been agreed to between the United States and Iran, but a two-week period will allow the agreement to be finalized and consummated. Iran has accepted the ceasefire deal. Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said that if attacks against Iran were halted, their armed forces would cease defensive operations. He also thanked "dear brothers" Sharif and Munir for their "tireless efforts to end the war in the region."

Advertisement

Plan What Iran said "Considering the request by the US for negotiations based on its 15-point proposal as well as announcement by POTUS about acceptance of....Iran's 10-point proposal as a basis for negotiations, I hereby declare on behalf of Iran's Supreme National Security Council: If attacks against Iran are halted, our....Forces will cease their defensive operations," the statement read. "For...two weeks, safe passage through...Strait of Hormuz will be possible via coordination with Iran's Armed Forces and with due consideration of technical limitations," he added.

Advertisement