Google Chrome finally gets long-awaited vertical tabs feature

Google Chrome has finally added the much-awaited vertical tabs feature, a capability that was made popular by Arc browser. The tech giant announced the development on Tuesday, saying it will give users an option to enable vertical tabs. This way, you can move your tabs to the side of the browser window for easier navigation and management of tab groups.

User advantage How to activate vertical tabs in Chrome The new vertical tabs feature will stay enabled by default until you choose to disable it. Google says the feature can be activated anytime by right-clicking on a Chrome window and selecting "Show Tabs Vertically." There is no hard limit on how many tabs you can open with this feature, making it ideal for power users or researchers who often juggle multiple open tabs in their browser.

Market influence Vertical tabs in Chrome The introduction of vertical tabs also shows how modern browsers have influenced Chrome's evolution. The feature was previously tested in an earlier decade but never made it out of beta. However, Google has now decided to go ahead with the development, possibly due to the popularity of alternative web browsers like Arc and others from AI makers.

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