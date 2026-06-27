Ram Mandir donation theft case: Accused's family denies wrongdoing

Family defense

We have done nothing wrong, Mishra's sister says

The India Today team visited Mishra's residence in Ayodhya, but no one answered the door. Anukalp's sister spoke to them from behind the closed door, defending her brother. She was quoted as saying, "My brother is being framed. The house was purchased two years ago, and we have done nothing wrong." She also denied any knowledge of his activities before his arrest and dismissed allegations made by Neha Mishra, Anukalp's paternal aunt.