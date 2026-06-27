Ram Mandir donation theft case: Accused's family denies wrongdoing
What's the story
The family of Anukalp Mishra, one of the main accused in the Ram Mandir donation theft case, has denied any wrongdoing. They claim he is being "framed in the case," India Today reported. The allegations come amid questions over a new house reportedly worth ₹40 lakh purchased by the family in Ayodhya two years ago. Mishra was arrested along with seven others after Uttar Pradesh Police registered an FIR into alleged embezzlement of devotees' offerings at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple.
Family defense
We have done nothing wrong, Mishra's sister says
The India Today team visited Mishra's residence in Ayodhya, but no one answered the door. Anukalp's sister spoke to them from behind the closed door, defending her brother. She was quoted as saying, "My brother is being framed. The house was purchased two years ago, and we have done nothing wrong." She also denied any knowledge of his activities before his arrest and dismissed allegations made by Neha Mishra, Anukalp's paternal aunt.
Family dispute
Family embroiled in legal disputes with Neha
Neha Mishra alleged that the family's financial condition changed after Anukalp started working with the Ram Mandir Trust. She claimed Anukalp bought a house, and his father purchased expensive properties and a new vehicle. Neha also alleged that co-accused Lavkush Mishra bought a ₹40 lakh plot in Ayodhya where a large house is under construction. The family has denied these allegations, claiming they are embroiled in legal disputes with Neha.
Investigation progress
Anukalp played key role in suspected fraud
Investigators say Anukalp Mishra was responsible for counting and managing donations at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. He allegedly played a key role in the suspected fraud. Police claim he worked with his brother-in-law, Lavkush Mishra, who has also been arrested. During investigations, police recovered around ₹10 lakh cash from Lavkush's residence.
CCTV footage
Theft came to light after trust officials noticed irregularities
Trust officials noticed irregularities in May while reviewing donation records. Although donation boxes usually contained around ₹7 lakh each time they were opened, officials found repeated shortfalls in bundles of ₹500 notes. To verify suspicions, hidden cameras were installed inside the donation-counting room. Investigators claim footage showed employees obstructing visible CCTV cameras while another person removed currency notes from bundles and concealed them in clothing.