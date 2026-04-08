Accused attempted murderer Harrison Joseph escapes Mumbai sessions court Tuesday
India
A man accused of attempted murder, 42-year-old Harrison Joseph, managed to escape from a Mumbai sessions court on Tuesday.
Joseph, who was arrested in January 2025 for allegedly shooting someone over a money dispute, slipped away by pushing past a police constable while being taken to the lockup.
Mumbai police mount manhunt for escapee
Mumbai police are now in full chase mode: multiple teams are scanning CCTV footage from the court and nearby areas to track him down.
They suspect he might have hopped onto a train, but his location is still unknown.
With an extra charge added for escaping custody, authorities say they are using all resources to find him quickly.