Accused kidnapper dies by suicide in Hathras, 2 officers suspended

Accused found unresponsive after restroom request

The accused was arrested after the girl's father filed a complaint, and the teen was safely moved to a support center.

While being held, he asked to use the restroom around 9:50pm and was later found unresponsive; hospital staff could not revive him.

Police say legal steps are being followed, with Hathras Superintendent Chiranjeev Nath Sinha promising a thorough probe and accountability for those involved.