Accused kidnapper dies by suicide in Hathras, 2 officers suspended
A man arrested for allegedly kidnapping a minor girl died by suicide at the Chandpa police station in Hathras on Thursday night.
He was found hanging in the station's toilet after being taken into custody when the girl was rescued.
In response, both the station in charge and a constable have been suspended, and an investigation is underway with CCTV footage being preserved.
Accused found unresponsive after restroom request
The accused was arrested after the girl's father filed a complaint, and the teen was safely moved to a support center.
While being held, he asked to use the restroom around 9:50pm and was later found unresponsive; hospital staff could not revive him.
Police say legal steps are being followed, with Hathras Superintendent Chiranjeev Nath Sinha promising a thorough probe and accountability for those involved.