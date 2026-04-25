Foreign players consider IPL bigger than international cricket: Matthew Hayden

Former Australian cricketer Matthew Hayden has made a shocking revelation about the mindset of foreign players toward the Indian Premier League (IPL) . Speaking on the 'All Over Bar The Cricket' podcast, he said that many overseas players consider this lucrative tournament to be even bigger than international cricket. This statement comes as no surprise given IPL's global popularity and its impact on the cricketing world.

Tournament intensity It takes over for the entire period of IPL: Hayden Hayden, who is currently serving as the batting coach for Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026, explained why foreign players see this tournament as bigger than international cricket. "Talking to different teams, I feel like the foreign players, particularly the South Africans, us (Australians) to a degree, from New Zealand, they tend to bill this competition like it is bigger than even international cricket," Hayden revealed. "It doesn't matter whether you're broadcasting or just a punter in the streets," he said. "It just takes over for the entire period of IPL."

Past success The batsman-turned-commentator has witnessed the phenomenon firsthand Hayden was one of the most successful overseas batsmen in the early years of IPL. He was the highest run-scorer in the second edition of the tournament in 2009, scoring 572 runs in just 12 games while playing for Chennai Super Kings. His experience and success add weight to his observations about foreign players' perceptions of IPL as a major cricketing event.

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