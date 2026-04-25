Iran-US talks to be held in Pakistan, no direct meeting
What's the story
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has arrived in Islamabad with a senior delegation, marking a new diplomatic push to revive stalled talks between Iran and the United States. However, it has been confirmed by an Iranian official that there will be no direct discussions between the two nations this time. Instead, Pakistan will act as an intermediary, relaying Tehran's concerns and positions to Washington through indirect channels.
Diplomatic engagements
No direct talks scheduled between US and Iran
During his visit, Araghchi is likely to meet Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief General Asim Munir. Esmaeil Baqaei, the Head of the Centre for Public Diplomacy and spokesperson for Iran's Foreign Ministry, confirmed that no meeting between Iran and the United States is scheduled. He said Tehran's views would be communicated through Pakistan as part of its mediation efforts to end what he called an "American-imposed war of aggression."
Upcoming discussions
US envoy and Kushner to arrive in Islamabad for talks
Meanwhile, the United States is also gearing up for diplomatic talks. Special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are expected to come to Islamabad for discussions. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed that talks would be held directly but facilitated by Pakistan, with Vice President JD Vance coordinating from Washington, along with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the national security team.
Negotiation terms
Trump reveals Iran preparing to make a US demands offer
US President Donald Trump said that Iran is preparing to make an offer to meet US demands. He stressed that any agreement would require Iran to surrender its enriched uranium and guarantee the free movement of oil through the Strait of Hormuz. Trump also expressed concerns about internal divisions within Tehran's leadership, although he declined to name specific individuals Washington is negotiating with.
Maritime tensions
Negotiations stalled over issues related to the Strait of Hormuz
Negotiations have previously stalled over issues related to the Strait of Hormuz. Iran has blocked almost all vessels except its own since the conflict started eight weeks ago. Shipping traffic through the strait has drastically declined, with only five vessels passing through daily compared to around 130 before the conflict began, according to reports.