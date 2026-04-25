Iran-US talks to be held in Pakistan, no direct meeting

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has arrived in Islamabad with a senior delegation, marking a new diplomatic push to revive stalled talks between Iran and the United States . However, it has been confirmed by an Iranian official that there will be no direct discussions between the two nations this time. Instead, Pakistan will act as an intermediary, relaying Tehran 's concerns and positions to Washington through indirect channels.

Diplomatic engagements No direct talks scheduled between US and Iran During his visit, Araghchi is likely to meet Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief General Asim Munir. Esmaeil Baqaei, the Head of the Centre for Public Diplomacy and spokesperson for Iran's Foreign Ministry, confirmed that no meeting between Iran and the United States is scheduled. He said Tehran's views would be communicated through Pakistan as part of its mediation efforts to end what he called an "American-imposed war of aggression."

Upcoming discussions US envoy and Kushner to arrive in Islamabad for talks Meanwhile, the United States is also gearing up for diplomatic talks. Special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are expected to come to Islamabad for discussions. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed that talks would be held directly but facilitated by Pakistan, with Vice President JD Vance coordinating from Washington, along with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the national security team.

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Negotiation terms Trump reveals Iran preparing to make a US demands offer US President Donald Trump said that Iran is preparing to make an offer to meet US demands. He stressed that any agreement would require Iran to surrender its enriched uranium and guarantee the free movement of oil through the Strait of Hormuz. Trump also expressed concerns about internal divisions within Tehran's leadership, although he declined to name specific individuals Washington is negotiating with.

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