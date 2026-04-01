Virat Kohli attains these milestones while chasing in T20 cricket

Virat Kohli showed why he is so successful while chasing in T20 cricket. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter hammered a match-winning 81 versus Gujarat Titans (GT) in Match 34 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season on Friday. Chasing a target of 206, Kohli's 81 helped RCB win the contest by 5 wickets. With this, chase-master Kohli attained dual milestones.

Knock Kohli slams 81-run knock versus GT at M Chinnaswamy Stadium Kohli and Jacob Bethell opened the innings for RCB and added 24 runs. Notably, Kohli was dropped early on in his innings by Washington Sundar. Kohli made GT pay for that missed chance with a superb knock. He shared 115 runs for the 2nd wicket alongside Devdutt Padikkal. After Padikkal's dismissal, Kohli too perished in the 14th over. Jason Holder got Kohli's wicket.

Dual records Kohli completes 6,500 runs while chasing, surpasses 200 sixes As per ESPNcricinfo, Kohli has now surpassed 6,500 runs in T20s while chasing. From 197 matches (184 innings) while batting 2nd, the 37-year-old has amassed 6,502 runs at 48.16. His strike rate reads 136.88. Meanwhile, Kohli, who hit 4 sixes in this contest, surpassed a tally of 200 while chasing (203). He hammered his 51st fifty in overall chases (100s: 2).

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Do you know? Kohli surpasses 4,500 runs and 150 sixes in successful chases Now coming to successful run-chases, Kohli went past 4,500 runs. He has 4,557 runs from 121 matches (111 innings) at 69.04. This was his 38th fifty (100s: 2). Kohli got past 150 sixes in successful chases (now 153).

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