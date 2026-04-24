Virat Kohli hammers his 66th half-century in IPL: Key stats

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Virat Kohli shone for his side with a stunning 81-run knock off 44 balls against Gujarat Titans (GT) in Match 34 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season on Friday. The match was played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. Kohli was part of a century-plus stand alongside Devdutt Padikkal for the 2nd wicket. RCB won the contest.

Knock Kohli smashes 81 runs versus GT Kohli and Jacob Bethell opened the innings for RCB and added 24 runs. Notably, Kohli was dropped early on in his innings by Washington Sundar. Kohli made GT pay for that missed chance with a sumptuous knock. He shared 115 runs for the 2nd wicket alongside Padikkal. After Padikkal's dismissal, Kohli too perished in the 14th over. Jason Holder got Kohli's wicket.

IPL Kohli is closing in on 9,000 IPL runs Kohli has raced to 8,989 runs in the IPL at 39.95. He is 11 shy of 9,000 runs. This was Kohli's 66th fifty in the IPL (100s: 8). In total, he has 74 fifty-plus scores. In the ongoing 2026 season, Kohli is currently the Orange Cap holder. He has amassed 328 runs from 7 matches at 54.66. The tally includes three fifties.

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Information 108th fifty in T20s The 37-year-old Kohli has got to a tally of 13,871 runs in T20 cricket at 42.16. He has smashed 9 tons and 108 fifties. The T20 ace has smoked 447 sixes and another 1,246 fours. His strike rate is 135.23, as per ESPNcricinfo.

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Vs GT An average of 86.4 versus GT in IPL As per ESPNcricinfo, from 7 IPL games against GT, talisman Kohli has hit a total of 432 runs at an average of 86.4. His strike rate is 149.48. Kohli has smashed four fifties and a hundred against GT. He owns 44 fours and 15 sixes. At the Chinnaswamy, Kohli has scored 231 runs from four games against GT at 77 (100s: 1, 50s: 1).

Fours Kohli surpasses 800 fours in IPL Kohli scripted history versus GT by becoming the first-ever batter to complete 800 fours in the IPL. The star batter attained the milestone with his 1st four. He ended up hitting 8 fours in the contest. He now owns 807 IPL fours. Former batter Shikhar Dhawan (768) is the only other player with 700-plus fours.

Sixes Kohli gets past 300 IPL sixes Kohli made history by becoming the 3rd batter in IPL history to hit 300 sixes (now 303). He got to the landmark with his 1st six against GT. He ended up smashing 4 sixes. Chris Gayle (357) and Rohit Sharma (310) are the only batters with more maximums in the competition.