Virat Kohli becomes third batter to complete 300 IPL sixes

Royal Challengers Bengaluru talisman Virat Kohli has added yet another feather to his already illustrious hat. He has become just the third batter to complete 300 sixes in the Indian Premier League (IPL) . Kohli attained the milestone with his 1st maximum in the IPL 2026 affair against Gujarat Titans in Bengaluru on Friday. Here we look at his stats.

Stats Kohli joins these names As per ESPNcricinfo, Kohli took 274 games and 266 innings to complete 300 IPL sixes. Chris Gayle (357) and Rohit Sharma (310) are the only other batters in this club. Meanwhile, Kohli's tally of 300 IPL sixes for RCB is the most by a batter for a single team. Notably, no other player has been associated with one team since the inaugural IPL season.

Career Highest run-getter in IPL history Kohli owns over 8,900 runs in the IPL at an average of nearly 40. The former RCB skipper has clocked 65 IPL fifties, as the tally also includes eight tons. He is the batter with the most hundreds and 50-plus scores (72) in the competition. In the ongoing season, Kohli owns over 250 runs from 7 matches.

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