IPL: Virat Kohli becomes first batter to complete 800 fours
What's the story
Royal Challengers Bengaluru legend Virat Kohli has scripted history by becoming the first-ever batter to complete 800 fours in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The star opener attained the milestone with his 1st four in the IPL 2026 affair against Gujarat Titans in Bengaluru on Friday. Notably, Kohli is also the batter with the most runs and hundreds in the league.
Stats
Kohli in a league of his own
According to ESPNcricinfo, Kohli took 274 games and 266 innings to complete 800 IPL fours. Former batter Shikhar Dhawan (768) is the only other player with 700-plus fours. Kohli is also one shy of 300 IPL sixes (299). Chris Gayle (357) and Rohit Sharma (310) are the only batters with more maximums in the competition.
Career
Highest run-getter in IPL history
Kohli owns over 8,900 IPL runs at an average of around 40. The former RCB skipper has clocked 65 IPL fifties, as the tally also includes eight tons. He is the batter with the most hundreds and 50-plus scores (72) in the competition. In the ongoing season, Kohli owns over 250 runs from 7 matches.