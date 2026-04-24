Kohli also owns the most IPL runs (Image Source: X/@IPL)

IPL: Virat Kohli becomes first batter to complete 800 fours

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:41 pm Apr 24, 202609:41 pm

What's the story

Royal Challengers Bengaluru legend Virat Kohli has scripted history by becoming the first-ever batter to complete 800 fours in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The star opener attained the milestone with his 1st four in the IPL 2026 affair against Gujarat Titans in Bengaluru on Friday. Notably, Kohli is also the batter with the most runs and hundreds in the league.