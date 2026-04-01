Devdutt Padikkal hammers 55 versus GT, surpasses 2,000 IPL runs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) defeated Gujarat Titans (GT) by five wickets in a high-scoring match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The win was powered by stellar performances from Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal , who both scored fifties to chase down GT's total of 205 runs. Kohli scored an explosive 81 off just 44 balls while Padikkal contributed with a quick-fire 55 off just 27 deliveries. Here's more.

RCB's chase Padikkal goes berserk in RCB's chase RCB's chase was led by a brilliant partnership between Kohli and Padikkal. The duo added 115 runs for the second wicket in just 9.5 overs, taking their side closer to the target. Padikkal joined Kohli when RCB were 24/1. He came in and played a positive brand of cricket. The first ball he faced was hit for a six off Kagiso Rabada's bowling. He then attacked the other bowlers before completing a 20-ball fifty. Rashid Khan dismissed him in the 13th over.

Runs 14th IPL fifty for Padikkal Padikkal slammed two fours and six sixes in his knock of 55. He struck at 203.70. With this effort, Padikkal completed 2,000 runs in the IPL. He has raced to 2,014 runs from 81 matches at 26.15. This was his 14th IPL fifty (100s: 1). Padikkal has hit 69 sixes. 1,339 of his 2,014 IPL runs have come for RCB at 31.13 (50s: 11, 100s: 1). He is one shy of 50 IPL sixes in RCB colors.

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