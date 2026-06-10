Accused Sonu injured in police shootout near Moolchand metro station
India
An accused named Sonu was injured in a police shootout near Moolchand metro station.
Police got a tip about his movement, set up a trap, and tried to stop him, but he allegedly fired at them first.
Police returned fire and hit him in the leg. He's now in the hospital.
Accused Sonu faces 17 cases
Sonu is known to Govindpuri police as a repeat offender, with 17 cases against him.
He showed up on a motorcycle and chose not to surrender when confronted.
Police say they have started investigating how it all went down.