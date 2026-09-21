Acropolis Mall Kolkata doctor allegedly harassed, husband and friends assaulted
India
A movie night at Acropolis Mall in Kolkata took a disturbing turn when a woman doctor was allegedly harassed by six men during the show.
When her husband and friends stepped in to help, they were assaulted by the same group.
The theater management called the police.
Six arrested under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita
The six arrested (Anand Kumar, Suresh Kumar, Arvind Kumar, Srijan Darbar, Manoj Roy, and Arindam Ghosh) now face serious charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for Sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 79 (outraging woman's modesty), 126 (wrongful restraint) under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
Some of them claimed to be Jadavpur University students.
A team from the Kasba police station rushed to the spot and arrested all six accused.