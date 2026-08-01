E20 policy: Tehseen Poonawalla alleges house arrest by Delhi Police
What's the story
Activist and venture capitalist Tehseen Poonawalla has alleged that he was placed under house arrest by Delhi Police ahead of his planned protest against the government's E20 petrol policy. The protest, which includes a hunger strike and a march to Gandhi Smriti, was announced after permission for his "Gaadi March" to Parliament was denied. In videos shared online, Poonawalla is seen confronting officers at his home.
Protest details
Poonawalla confronts officers
Poonawalla has been vocal against Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and the ethanol-blended fuel policy.
He tweeted, "An entire battalion of Delhi Police, including women officers, has put me under house arrest! Nitin Gadkari is scared of ethanol."
In another video, he questioned a police officer about his detention without any documents. The officer said his protest could lead to a law and order situation.
Twitter Post
Poonawalla shares video of interaction with police personnel
I have been put under house arrest by @DelhiPolice !! No documents no papers ! #EthanolScam— Tehseen Poonawalla Official 🇮🇳 (@tehseenp) August 1, 2026
BETA BADHAO YOJNA
SUGAR DADDY pic.twitter.com/7hmuljrSoL
Policy backlash
E20 petrol policy criticized by opposition, consumer groups
The E20 petrol policy, which mixes 80% petrol and 20% ethanol, has been criticized by opposition parties and consumer groups.
Vehicle owners have complained about reduced fuel efficiency and increased maintenance costs.
While Gadkari admitted E20 may reduce fuel efficiency by 2-6%, he said extensive testing found no engine failures linked to it.
He also claimed E20 offers better acceleration and lower carbon emissions than E10 fuel.
Demand for choice
Team Bharat demands availability of 100% petrol, E5, E10 fuels
Poonawalla and his group, Team Bharat, have demanded the availability of 100% petrol, E5, and E10 fuels.
This demand was conveyed to Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri during a meeting with Team Bharat representatives.
However, no assurances were given by the minister.
Poonawalla had earlier led a protest against E20 on July 5 and planned another 'Gaadi March' near Parliament Street on July 31.
Protest challenges
Instagram account allegedly suspended amid protest preparations
However, the march was called off due to lack of permission amid fears of violence similar to the July 20 students' march.
Poonawalla also alleged that his Instagram account was temporarily suspended.
Despite these setbacks, he announced a solo protest named "March for Awaaz Ki Azaadi."
However, before he could start his protest, Delhi Police arrived at his home.