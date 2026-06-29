Sonam Wangchuk appeals to Indians to join his hunger strike
What's the story
Ladakh-based climate activist Sonam Wangchuk has appealed to citizens across India to join his hunger strike at Jantar Mantar, Delhi. The protest is part of the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) movement, which demands the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged exam irregularities. In a video message shared by CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, Wangchuk said, "Namaskar, in support of education and environment...today is my second day of Anshan on salt and water."
Nationwide strike
Wangchuk's call for nationwide participation
Wangchuk has urged people to join him for at least a day in their respective states, cities, or villages if they can't make it to Delhi. He said, "If you can't come here...for one day of Anshan...for education, for improvement...for response from the government." The protest also focuses on accountability in the electoral system beyond just education-related issues.
Protest details
Wangchuk's demands and allegations against Delhi Police
Wangchuk had earlier announced his indefinite hunger strike from June 28 if the government failed to meet demands for education reforms and greater autonomy for Ladakh. He said, "One is the demands raised by the CJP regarding education and accountability...in Ladakh, for the protection of culture, environment, and the restoration of democracy." Dipke also alleged that Delhi Police cut off water and sanitation facilities at Jantar Mantar after Wangchuk's announcement.
Activist's commitment
Wangchuk's advocacy for education and tribute to Gandhi
Wangchuk has been a prominent figure in environmental protection and cultural preservation efforts in Ladakh for the past five to six years. He states that no developed nation has achieved progress without investing in quality education, and India cannot become a "Viksit Bharat" without strengthening its education system. Before starting his hunger strike, Wangchuk paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat with Dipke.