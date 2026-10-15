Actor Khan ordered to leave India after Mumbai protest complaint
India
Actor Imran Khan has been ordered to leave India by October 28, 2026.
The move comes after he joined a political protest in Mumbai on October 10, which called for the chief election commissioner's resignation.
The order was issued by immigration authorities and follows a complaint from a BJP leader.
Khan's OCI status raises legal questions
Khan was claimed to be an American citizen and Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholder.
The OCI lets people of Indian origin visit, live, and pursue specified activities in India, while the legality of participating in political protests or activities depends on the circumstances and applicable laws.
The case has raised broader questions about OCI limits and foreign nationals in demonstrations.