Adani Airports to break ground on Thiruvananthapuram Airport ₹2,500cr expansion
Big news for travelers: Thiruvananthapuram International Airport is about to get a serious glow-up.
On October 15, the airport said in a statement, Adani Airports will hold the groundbreaking ceremony for a ₹2,500 crore expansion called Project Anantha.
Once finished, the airport's international passenger capacity will more than triple, going from 3.5 million to 11.5 million people each year.
Terminal expansion adds 48 check-in positions
The revamp covers approximately 92,552 square meters and brings in terminal expansion and smoother infrastructure.
Expect way more check-in positions (48), emigration desks (38), and extra security spots.
Arrivals will also get easier with four new baggage belts and 40 immigration counters, making it way less of a hassle for everyone flying in or out.
Upgrade positions Thiruvananthapuram as Kerala gateway
With daily flights doubled and passenger handling nearly tripling, this upgrade puts Thiruvananthapuram firmly on the map as Kerala's go-to international gateway and sets things up for even bigger growth down the line.