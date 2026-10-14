Adani Airports to break ground on Thiruvananthapuram Airport ₹2,500cr expansion

Big news for travelers: Thiruvananthapuram International Airport is about to get a serious glow-up.

On October 15, the airport said in a statement, Adani Airports will hold the groundbreaking ceremony for a ₹2,500 crore expansion called Project Anantha.

Once finished, the airport's international passenger capacity will more than triple, going from 3.5 million to 11.5 million people each year.