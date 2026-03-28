Adani delivers 2,000 Prahar light machine guns to Indian Army
India
Adani Defence and Aerospace just handed over 2,000 Prahar light machine guns to the Indian Army, nearly a year ahead of schedule.
Built in partnership with Israel Weapon Industries, these new light machine guns rolled out from Adani's Gwalior facility and mark a big moment for homegrown defense technology.
Small Arms Complex 100,000 firearms yearly
The guns were made at Adani's high-tech Small Arms Complex, which can churn out up to 100,000 firearms a year using robotics and advanced machining.
Ashish Rajwanshi, President and CEO of Adani Defence and Aerospace, says it's not just about meeting deadlines: it's about building a strong ecosystem for making world-class weapons in India and cutting down on imports.