Adani delivers 2,000 Prahar light machine guns to Indian Army

Small Arms Complex 100,000 firearms yearly

The guns were made at Adani's high-tech Small Arms Complex, which can churn out up to 100,000 firearms a year using robotics and advanced machining.

Ashish Rajwanshi, President and CEO of Adani Defence and Aerospace, says it's not just about meeting deadlines: it's about building a strong ecosystem for making world-class weapons in India and cutting down on imports.