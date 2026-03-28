Jasprit Bumrah joins MI ahead of team's IPL 2026 opener

Jasprit Bumrah , the star Indian pacer, has joined the Mumbai Indians (MI) squad for their first match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. The match is against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. According to Cricbuzz, Bumrah checked into the MI camp on Friday evening and will have his first practice session with them today.

Training update Bumrah fitness monitored at BCCI COE Bumrah recently trained at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (COE) in Bengaluru, where his workload was monitored. The visit wasn't anything unusual, but a routine check-up to ensure he is fit and ready for the tournament. He had been bowling at full tilt over the last few days and is now fit enough to lead MI's attack against KKR on Sunday.

Past performance Mumbai Indians hopeful about Bumrah's impact Last season, Bumrah missed the first four games of the tournament, which had a huge impact on MI's performance. The team lost three of those matches and barely made it to the playoffs, finishing fourth. This time around, they are hopeful that his presence will make a difference in their campaign from the start.

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Player updates Santner expected soon, Jacks delayed Apart from Bumrah, two other foreign players are yet to join the MI squad. Will Jacks and Mitchell Santner are missing from the camp at present. Santner was playing a series against South Africa until March 25 and is likely to report in a few days. However, Jacks's return could take longer as he is unavailable due to personal reasons and may not report for at least another week.

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Pre-match preparations MI and KKR train, Pathirana uncertain The rest of the MI squad had a full-fledged practice session at Wankhede Stadium on Friday night. The KKR team was also present, preparing for the match. However, one player Matheesha Pathirana's availability remains uncertain. Ahead of their Sunday night clash, both teams will have another training session today with all eyes on Bumrah's performance.