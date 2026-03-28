Pakistan Cricket Board issues show cause notice to Naseem Shah

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has issued a show-cause notice to fast bowler Naseem Shah for allegedly breaching his central contract. The action comes after a now-deleted post on his X account appeared to criticize Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz. The PCB said it will decide on disciplinary measures after hearing from Naseem. Here's more.

Controversial tweet Naseem Shah questions Maryam Nawaz Naseem, who plays for Rawalpindi Pindiz in the Pakistan Super League, appeared to question Nawaz's treatment ahead of the tournament's opening match. The PCB chairman had earlier announced that PSL matches would be held without spectators due to Pakistan's fuel conservation needs amid the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and West Asia crisis. However, several dignitaries attended the first game including Nawaz herself.

Contract violation PCB says Naseem Shah violated contract Responding to the controversy, the PCB issued a statement saying that Naseem violated his central contract and media policy/regulations. While the board did not specify which clause of the contract was breached, it appears to be in relation to clause 2.23 of its code of conduct. This clause prohibits public criticism or inappropriate comments about the board, its officials or sponsors/policies among others.

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