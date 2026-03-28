Inter Miami to name Nu Stadium stand after Lionel Messi

Inter Miami, the Major League Soccer (MLS) club co-owned by David Beckham , has announced that a stand in their home stadium will be named after Lionel Messi . The decision comes as a tribute to the Argentine superstar's immense contribution since joining the team in 2023. Messi has led Inter Miami to four trophies and won historic individual accolades, including back-to-back MLS MVP awards.

Stand details Leo Messi stand spans 117-121, 217-223 The newly christened 'Leo Messi Stand' will be located at Inter Miami's home ground, Nu Stadium. It will span from sections 117-121 in the Lower Bowl and 217-223 in the Upper Bowl. The stand is a part of Nu Stadium's unified seating bowl, ensuring fans get an unmatched matchday experience with the best views of action while enhancing crowd energy to create an electrifying atmosphere.

Tribute rationale Inter Miami: Tribute recognizes Messi now Inter Miami's official statement on the stand naming said, "Traditionally, tributes look to the past. They are built from nostalgia. From memory. This one is different. This one is born from the present." "From what is happening right now. From what you feel every time Leo steps on to the pitch. Recognising someone is not always about closing a chapter. Sometimes it is about realising you are witnessing something unique."

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