Adhauli woman, toddler fall off terrace fleeing monkeys in UP
India
A heartbreaking incident took place in Adhauli village, Uttar Pradesh, where a woman and her little son fell from their terrace while trying to get away from a group of monkeys.
Komal Devi was sitting with her one-and-a-half-year-old son, Shaurya, when the monkeys attacked.
In the chaos, she lost her balance and both fell into the courtyard below.
Shaurya dies, Komal Devi in treatment
Both were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. Sadly, Shaurya didn't make it.
Komal Devi is still in treatment for her injuries.