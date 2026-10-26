Adi youth in Arunachal protest Siang dam fearing land loss
India
Big protests broke out in Arunachal Pradesh as locals, especially young people from the Adi community, pushed back against a massive dam planned for the Siang River.
They're worried it'll wipe out their ancestral lands and traditions, leading to clashes and property damage.
Security forces have now stepped in to calm things down.
Adi Banne Kebang opposes Siang dam
The 11,200-megawatt Siang dam is meant to help India keep up with China's hydropower moves on the Brahmaputra.
But local groups like Adi Banne Kebang say it could harm the environment and their culture.
The chief minister has promised the project won't move forward if it threatens people or nature, but protests are still going strong, showing just how much this matters to those living there.