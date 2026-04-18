Aditya Anand arrested in Trichy for allegedly organizing Noida protests India Apr 18, 2026

Aditya Anand, accused of leading the violent Noida protests on April 13-14, was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) at Trichy railway station in Tamil Nadu.

Authorities had put out a ₹100,000 reward and a nonbailable warrant for him.

Police say Anand set up WhatsApp groups using QR codes and gave fiery speeches to organize the protests across more than 80 spots in Noida and Greater Noida, where around 40,000 to 45,000 workers gathered.