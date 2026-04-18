Iran threatens to close Hormuz after Trump's blockade insistence
What's the story
Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf has warned United States President Donald Trump against continuing the naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. Ghalibaf wrote on the social media platform X that if the blockade continues, Iran will close the strait, a major global oil shipping chokepoint. He emphasized that passage through Hormuz will be subject to "designated route" and require "Iranian authorization."
Ceasefire impact
Hormuz reopening boosts global oil prices
Ghalibaf's warning comes after Iran announced that Hormuz is "fully open" for all commercial vessels during the ceasefire period. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the strait is open on coordinated routes as per the Ports and Maritime Organization of Iran. The reopening has had an immediate impact on global oil prices, with Brent crude dropping from nearly $120 a barrel to around $90.38.
Blockade stance
Trump insists on maintaining US blockade
Despite Iran's announcement, Trump has said the US will keep its blockade of Iranian ports until a deal is finalized. He claimed "no sticking points" remain and said the process will be concluded "very quickly." Trump also suggested joint operations with Iran to recover nuclear material from previous strikes while keeping economic and naval pressure until a formal agreement is signed.
Uranium dispute
Iran rejects Trump's uranium transfer claim
Iran has rejected Trump's claim that it agreed to transfer enriched uranium to the US. Iranian officials stressed this issue was never part of negotiations and remains unchanged under international nuclear agreements. Ghalibaf also criticized Trump for making "seven claims in one hour," all of which he called false. He warned that ongoing pressure could affect regional maritime security and said decisions on Hormuz's status would be determined on the ground, not social media.
Twitter Post
Iranian Speaker's post rebutting Trump's claims
۱- رئیس جمهور آمریکا در یک ساعت هفت ادعا مطرح کرد که هر هفت ادعا کذب است.— محمدباقر قالیباف | MB Ghalibaf (@mb_ghalibaf) April 17, 2026
۲- با این دروغگوییها در جنگ پیروز نشدند و حتما در مذاکره هم راه به جایی نخواهند برد.
۳- با ادامهٔ محاصره، تنگهٔ هرمز باز نخواهد ماند.
International involvement
International actors step in amid escalating tensions
International actors are increasingly involved in the situation. France and the UK have announced plans for a multinational mission to secure navigation in the Strait of Hormuz. This comes as US and Saudi officials discuss maritime security and ceasefire consolidation efforts. Reports also suggest that Pakistan may host US-Iran talks on Monday, signaling broader regional mediation efforts amid ongoing tensions despite limited ceasefire arrangements reported in parts of the conflict zone.