IPL 2026: Here's why Cameron Green didn't bowl against GT

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Ajinkya Rahane has revealed the reason behind Cameron Green 's absence from bowling duties in their recent Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad. Despite a stellar batting performance from the Australian all-rounder, he didn't bowl due to fitness issues. The decision was made after Green struggled with cramps during the game.

Misattribution Rahane clarifies the situation Earlier in the season, Rahane had blamed Cricket Australia for Green's lack of bowling in the early matches of IPL 2026. However, after two games where he started bowling again, Green was not used as a bowler in Friday's match against Gujarat Titans. When questioned about this decision, Rahane clarified that it was due to fitness issues. "He was actually struggling with his cramps, that's the reason he didn't bowl. He was in and out of the field," said Rahane.

Match analysis Green's stellar batting performance against GT Despite the loss, Rahane was pleased with Green's return to form. The all-rounder scored 79 off 55 balls against Gujarat Titans, putting pressure on them in the middle overs. "Cameron Green's innings was outstanding. He was under pressure, but the way he counter-attacked and took on their bowlers was amazing to see," Rahane said after the match.

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