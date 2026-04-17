GT beat bottom-placed and winless KKR in IPL 2026: Stats

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) suffered a defeat against Gujarat Titans (GT) in Match 25 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday. Cameron Green was the star of the innings, scoring a brilliant 79 off just 55 balls. However, KKR suffered a late-order collapse, losing their last six wickets for just 33 runs. In response, Shubman Gill led the charge for GT. The hosts won the contest by 5 wickets.

KKR Summary of KKR's innings KKR lost their skipper Ajinkya Rahane for a golden duck in the first over. Young Angkrish Raghuvanshi came in and perished cheaply for just eight runs. Tim Seifert, playing his first match of IPL 2026, also fell cheaply after scoring 19 runs. KKR were reduced to 32/3. However, Rovman Powell and Green steadied the ship with a sound 55-run stand. Green then took charge and shared a 60-run stand alongside Anukul Roy. GT hit back and dented KKR, who lost their way after Anukul's dismissal.

Information Summary of the GT bowlers Mohammed Siraj was superb and claimed 2/23 from 4 overs. Rabada stood tall with 3/29 from 4 overs. Prasidh Krishna bagged 1/32 from 4 overs. Ashok Sharma was decent and claimed 2/45. Lastly, Rashid Khan picked 1/44 from 4 overs.

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Rahane Ajinkya Rahane records 22nd T20 duck in 300th appearance KKR captain Rahane fell for a first-ball duck with Siraj dismissing him. In his 300th T20 match (283 innings), Rahane now owns 22 ducks. He has scored 7,785 runs at 30.52 with the help of 55 fifties and 2 hundreds. Meanwhile, 14 of his 22 T20 ducks have come in the IPL. From 204 IPL games (189 innings), Rahane has amassed 5,184 runs at 30.49. His strike rate is 125.58.

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Powell Rovman Powell completes 400 sixes in T20 cricket Powell completed 400 sixes in T20s. He attained the landmark with his 2nd six. Powell, who surpassed 6,000 T20 runs in KKR's previous game against Chennai Super Kings, got to 400 maximums in the format. The West Indian hit 2 fours and 2 sixes in his knock of 27 from 20 balls. Powell raced to 6,041 T20 runs from 332 matches (298 innings) at 25.7. Besides 400 sixes, he has smashed 372 fours.

Do you know? 7th West Indian batter to register 400-plus sixes As per ESPNcricinfo, Powell became the 7th West Indian batter to register 400-plus sixes. He has joined Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell, Nicholas Pooran, Evin Lewis and Johnson Charles.

Green Cameron Green shines with 79-run knock versus GT Green's innings was a mix of aggression and caution as he hit seven fours and four sixes. After a poor start in the IPL 2026 campaign for his new side KKR, Green finally came good. Playing his 35th IPL match, Green now owns 842 runs at 38.27. This was his 3rd fifty in the tournament. Overall in T20s, Green has amassed 1,586 runs at 31.09. He struck his 9th fifty (100s: 1).

Information Rinku's horror show in IPL 2026 continues KKR's Rinku Singh perished for one run off two balls. The Team India finisher has been out of sorts in IPL 2026. And his poor run of form continued. In 6 games this season (5 innings), Rinku owns 79 runs at 19.75. His strike rate is 117.91.

Rabada Rabada floors KKR with three-fer; Siraj shines With this three-fer, Rabada raced to 126 wickets from 89 matches at an average of 23.19. Versus KKR, the right-arm pacer has claimed a total of 15 wickets from 11 games at 24.86. As per ESPNcricinfo, Rabada also got to 306 wickets overall in T20s. He averages 24.4 with his economy rate being 8.18. Meanwhile, Siraj's 2/23 saw him get to 191 T20 wickets from 166 games at 25.81. He has claimed 114 wickets in the IPL at 30.75.

Ducks Sunil Narine records his 53rd duck in T20s Sunil Narine fell for a five-ball duck. The southpaw now owns 53 ducks in T20s from 588 matches (379 innings). He already leads the show for the most number of ducks in T20s. He also recorded his 18th duck in IPL. He equaled Dinesh Karthik and Rohit Sharma for the joint 2nd-most IPL ducks (18). Only Glenn Maxwell has more IPL ducks (19).

Chase How did GT's chase pan out? GT openers Sai Sudharsan and Gill added 57 runs for the 1st wicket. After Sudharsan's wicket, Jos Buttler came in and scored a rapid 25. He added 38 runs alongside Gill, who then took charge in a 46-run stand with Washington Sundar. GT were 158/4 when Gill departed. Glenn Phillips scored a valuable 19 whereas Rahul Tewatia's unbeaten 7 helped GT win.

Information How did the KKR bowlers fare? Vaibhav Arora was decent as he clocked 1/35 from 4 overs. Kartik Tyagi went wicketless (0/40) from 4 overs. Anukul Roy proved to be costly. He managed 0/37 from 3 overs. Narine collected 1/28 from his 4-over spell. Varun Chakravarthy finished with 2/34.

Information Buttler shines with a 25-run cameo Buttler did well with a 25-run cameo from 15 balls. He hit 2 fours and 2 sixes. Buttler now owns 4,321 runs in the IPL at 40. Versus KKR, he owns 543 runs from 15 games at 45.25. Overall in T20s, Buttler owns 14,046 runs. He also raced to 602 sixes.

Gill Gill hammers his 35th fifty in T20s Gill played a captain's knock. He hit 86 runs off 50 balls, hitting 8 fours and 4 sixes. With this knock, Gill owns 5,663 runs from 179 T20s at 37.5. He struck his 35th T20 fifty (100s: 6). In the IPL, Gill raced to 4,117 runs from 122 matches at 40.36. He struck his 29th fifty (100s: 4). In 5 IPL games against KKR, he has 271 runs at 54.2 (50s: 2).

Information Gill becomes Orange Cap holder in IPL 2026 Gill is now the Orange Cap holder in IPL 2026. He became the first batter to surpass 250 IPL runs this season. He owns 251 runs from 4 matches at 62.75 (50s: 3).

Varun Varun Chakravarthy completes 100 wickets for KKR, joins elite list KKR's Varun completed 100 IPL scalps for the franchise. The spinner achieved the feat with his first wicket against GT. As per ESPNcricinfo, Varun, who has been associated with KKR since 2020, took 87 matches to complete a century of wickets for the franchise. He now has 101 wickets at 24.64. Sunil Narine (196) and Andre Russell (122) are the other bowlers with 100-plus wickets for KKR.

Information Narine races to 196 IPL wickets Playing his 194th IPL match, Narine (1/28) now has 196 wickets at 25.78. Against the Titans, the spinner has 5 scalps from 5 matches at 30.4. Overall in T20s, he has 617 wickets from 588 matches (578 innings) at 22.27.