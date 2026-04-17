Ajinkya Rahane records 22nd T20 duck in 300th appearance: Stats

Siraj bowled a ball full outside off and it swung away slightly. Rahane tried to heave across the line and miscued his shot completely after poor timing. The ball skied up in the air toward long-on, where Kagido Rabada completed the catch.

Stats

14th duck in IPL for Rahane

In his 300th T20 match (283 innings), Rahane now owns 22 ducks. He has scored 7,785 runs at 30.52 with the help of 55 fifties and 2 hundreds. Meanwhile, 14 of his 22 T20 ducks have come in the IPL. From 204 IPL games (189 innings), Rahane has amassed 5,184 runs at 30.49. His strike rate is 125.58.