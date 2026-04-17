IPL 2026: Cameron Green shines with 79-run knock versus GT

Performance breakdown

Green's brilliance lifts KKR

Green's innings was a mix of aggression and caution as he hit seven fours and four sixes. He formed a crucial 55-run stand alongside Rovman Powell and another 60-run partnership with Anukul Roy, which gave KKR hope of reaching the 200-mark. However, quick dismissals of Anukul and Rinku Singh put pressure back on the team. Despite losing partners quickly in the last few overs, Green held his ground until the end to help KKR score 180.