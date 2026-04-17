IPL 2026: Cameron Green shines with 79-run knock versus GT
What's the story
In a thrilling encounter at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) posted a challenging total of 180 runs against Gujarat Titans (GT). The innings was largely bolstered by Cameron Green's spectacular performance, who scored an impressive 79 off just 55 balls. Despite a shaky start with early wickets falling, KKR managed to end their innings on a high note.
Performance breakdown
Green's brilliance lifts KKR
Green's innings was a mix of aggression and caution as he hit seven fours and four sixes. He formed a crucial 55-run stand alongside Rovman Powell and another 60-run partnership with Anukul Roy, which gave KKR hope of reaching the 200-mark. However, quick dismissals of Anukul and Rinku Singh put pressure back on the team. Despite losing partners quickly in the last few overs, Green held his ground until the end to help KKR score 180.
Information
9th T20 fifty for Green
Playing his 35th IPL match, Green has raced to 842 runs at 38.27. This was his 3rd fifty in the tournament. Overall in T20s, Green has amassed 1,586 runs at 31.09. He struck his 9th fifty (100s: 1).