IPL 2026, Kagiso Rabada floors KKR with three-fer: Key stats

Spell

A superb show from Rabada

Rabada conceded 12 runs in his 1st over but also got a wicket in the form of Angkrish Raghuvanshi. In his 2nd over inside the powerplay, Rabada dismissed the dangerous Tim Seifert. Rabada ended the powerplay with one run in his 3rd over. He came back to bowl the 16th over and was rewarded straightaway. Rinku Singh was caught behind.