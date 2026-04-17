IPL 2026, Kagiso Rabada floors KKR with three-fer: Key stats
What's the story
Gujarat Titans (GT) pacer Kagiso Rabada claimed a solid three-fer versus Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 25 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. Rabada managed 3/29 from his 4 overs at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. It was a key spell from the South African fast bowler as he brought his experience into play. Here are further details and stats.
Spell
A superb show from Rabada
Rabada conceded 12 runs in his 1st over but also got a wicket in the form of Angkrish Raghuvanshi. In his 2nd over inside the powerplay, Rabada dismissed the dangerous Tim Seifert. Rabada ended the powerplay with one run in his 3rd over. He came back to bowl the 16th over and was rewarded straightaway. Rinku Singh was caught behind.
Wickets
Rabada races to 126 wickets in the IPL
With this three-fer, Rabada now owns 126 wickets from 89 matches at an average of 23.19. Versus KKR, the right-arm pacer has raced to 15 wickets from 11 games at 24.86. As per ESPNcricinfo, Rabada has also got to 306 wickets overall in T20s. He averages 24.4 with his economy rate being 8.18.