Rovman Powell completes 400 sixes in T20 cricket: Key stats

Rovman Powell has attained a new milestone in T20 cricket. The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter has completed 400 sixes in T20s. He attained the landmark with his 2nd six against Gujarat Titans (GT) in Match 25 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season on Friday in Ahmedabad. Powell scored a crucial 27 against GT before perishing. Here we decode his key numbers.

Information A vital 55-run stand alongside Cameron Green against GT KKR were in deep trouble, being reduced to 32/3 inside the powerplay as Powell walked out and joined Cameron Green. A vital 55-run stand was added between the two players to resurrect KKR's innings. Powell perished in the 11th over, perishing against Ashok Sharma.

Stats Powell's crunch T20 numbers Powell, who surpassed 6,000 T20 runs in KKR's previous game against Chennai Super Kings, has now got to 400 maximums in the format. The West Indian hit 2 fours and 2 sixes in his knock of 27 from 20 balls. Powell has raced to 6,041 T20 runs from 332 matches (298 innings) at 25.7. Besides 400 sixes, he has smashed 372 fours.

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Information Powell gets to 34 sixes in IPL Meanwhile, Powell now has 462 runs from 33 IPL games (26 innings). 34 of his 400 T20 sixes have come in the IPL. Another 150 of his T20 sixes have come in T20Is for West Indies.

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