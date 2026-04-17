Varun Chakravarthy completes 100 wickets for KKR, joins elite list
What's the story
Mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy has joined an elite list by becoming the third bowler to complete 100 wickets for Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The in-form spinner achieved the feat with his first wicket against Gujarat Titans in Match 25 of IPL 2026 in Kolkata. Here we decode the key stats.
Elite list
Chakravarthy joins these names
As per ESPNcricinfo, Chakravarthy, who has been associated with KKR since 2020, has taken 87 matches to complete a century of wickets for the franchise. Sunil Narine (196) and Andre Russell (122) are the other bowlers with 100-plus wickets for KKR. Meanwhile, Chakravarthy boasts an average of 24-plus and an economy rate of under 8. His record includes a fifer and a four-wicket haul.
Career
Chakravarthy's journey in IPL
Notably, Chakravarthy made his T20 debut in IPL 2019, for Punjab Kings against KKR at Eden Gardens. He took one wicket in the game and that turned out to be his only outing that season. The spinner than joined KKR in 2020, where his career took off. Playing his 88th IPL game, he has raced to 101 scalps.
Numbers
Chakravarthy's overall numbers in T20 cricket
Notably, Chakravarthy is closing in on 200 wickets in T20 cricket. Playing his 154th T20 match, the spinner has raced to 198 wickets at 21-plus (4W: 1, 5W: 3). In his T20Is for Team India, he has taken 73 wickets at an impressive average of 16.61 with two fifers. This makes him one among the only three Indians with multiple fifers in this format.