Varun Chakravarthy completes 100 wickets for KKR, joins elite list

Mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy has joined an elite list by becoming the third bowler to complete 100 wickets for Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League (IPL) . The in-form spinner achieved the feat with his first wicket against Gujarat Titans in Match 25 of IPL 2026 in Kolkata. Here we decode the key stats.

Elite list Chakravarthy joins these names As per ESPNcricinfo, Chakravarthy, who has been associated with KKR since 2020, has taken 87 matches to complete a century of wickets for the franchise. Sunil Narine (196) and Andre Russell (122) are the other bowlers with 100-plus wickets for KKR. Meanwhile, Chakravarthy boasts an average of 24-plus and an economy rate of under 8. His record includes a fifer and a four-wicket haul.

Career Chakravarthy's journey in IPL Notably, Chakravarthy made his T20 debut in IPL 2019, for Punjab Kings against KKR at Eden Gardens. He took one wicket in the game and that turned out to be his only outing that season. The spinner than joined KKR in 2020, where his career took off. Playing his 88th IPL game, he has raced to 101 scalps.

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