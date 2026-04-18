KL Rahul: Decoding his IPL stats against Royal Challengers Bengaluru
What's the story
KL Rahul will be aiming to lift the Delhi Capitals (DC) against hosts Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Match 26 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. Rahul comes into this contest on the back of an 18-run knock against Chennai Super Kings. He has a key role to play for DC against resurgent RCB. We decode his stats.
Vs RCB
Rahul averages 71.09 against RCB
As per ESPNcricinfo, Rahul owns 782 runs from 18 IPL games against RCB at an average of 71.09 (SR: 144.28). The stylish batter has smashed 4 fifties and a century. At the M Chinnaswamy Stadium against RCB, Rahul has scored 270 runs from 7 matches at 54. He has hit 1 fifty. His strike rate is 151.68.
Information
Rahul set to play his 150th IPL match
Rahul, who has played for 5 different sides in the IPL owns 5,333 runs from 149 games (140 innings) at 45.58. He has smashed 41 fifties (100s: 5). For DC, Rahul has amassed 650 runs from 17 matches at 48-plus (50s: 4, 100s: 1).