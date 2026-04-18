Rahul averages 71.09 against RCB (Image Source: X/@IPL)

KL Rahul: Decoding his IPL stats against Royal Challengers Bengaluru

By Rajdeep Saha 01:29 am Apr 18, 202601:29 am

What's the story

KL Rahul will be aiming to lift the Delhi Capitals (DC) against hosts Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Match 26 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. Rahul comes into this contest on the back of an 18-run knock against Chennai Super Kings. He has a key role to play for DC against resurgent RCB. We decode his stats.