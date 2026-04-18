CSK coach Stephen Fleming backs Ruturaj Gaikwad amid rough patch

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) head coach Stephen Fleming has backed his captain Ruturaj Gaikwad amid a rough patch in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). Gaikwad has scored just 63 runs in five innings, making him the lowest scorer among all openers who have batted at least thrice this season. Fleming, however, is confident that the talented player will bounce back soon.

Coach's confidence Fleming on Gaikwad's form Ahead of CSK's next match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Fleming said, "He's going fine. He hasn't had the returns that he would like, and he's working hard on that." The coach acknowledged the nature of T20 cricket and emphasized that Gaikwad is training well with a positive mindset. "But we've seen over the years that he's a quality player," Fleming added, highlighting his belief in Gaikwad's abilities despite his current form.

Potential revival SRH vs CSK: Can Gaikwad get back in form? The upcoming CSK vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium could be an opportunity for Gaikwad to get back in form. The venue is known for high-scoring games and against an inexperienced attack, it could work in his favor. However, CSK will have to ensure they don't miss out on capitalizing on a good start with SRH's senior pacers struggling to trouble opposition batters.

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Strategic adjustments CSK considering changes in opening combination CSK are also considering changes in their opening combination, with Ayush Mhatre impressing in recent matches. Fleming didn't deny the reports but stressed they will continue to back Gaikwad. "You get to back your captain to the hilt, and Rutu's form will come good," he said, reiterating his faith in the skipper's ability to contribute positively to the team.

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